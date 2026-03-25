KFAB’s Racist Circus Got a New Fake News Liar: Crazy Jean Hot Turd Stothert Joins the Clown Show

NewsRadio 1110 KFAB in Omaha has reinstated controversial host Chris Baker and launched a new show featuring former Mayor Jean Stothert. The programming decisions have generated debate regarding the station’s on-air talent, past controversies, and local community perspectives on representation.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfabs-racist-circus-got-a-new-fake

#KFAB #OmahaRadio #JeanStothert #ChrisBaker #TalkRadio