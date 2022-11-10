Elon Musk. Mr. Nuerolink Himself. I don't trust him. Look into his background - His Mom, His Dad- After that, you won't trust him either. Look at all the companies he owns- What's up with that?

It seems like one big psyop to me. By watching this video, you will also get to see the Big Nazi Claus Swab pushing the Nurolink technology. Do you think he and Elon are working together ? Just asking.
Oh by the way, check out new Cannabis Retreat website: www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
Cheers !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.