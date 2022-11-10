Create New Account
Elon Musk. Mr. Nuerolink Himself. I don't trust him. Look into his background - His Mom, His Dad- After that, you won't trust him either. Look at all the companies he owns- What's up with that?
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 19 days ago

It seems like one big psyop to me.  By watching this video, you will also get to see the Big Nazi Claus Swab pushing the Nurolink technology.  Do you think he and Elon are working together ?  Just asking.

Oh by the way, check out new Cannabis Retreat website: www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com

Cheers !

muskelonnurolink

