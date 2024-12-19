BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Turning: Through the Eyes into your Cell Phone. There Aren't Many of Us Left
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
189 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
199 views • 4 months ago

SOURCES: Lalitakaroli "The Turning"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jal9ELGqeE0Y

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for astrology sessions

She is now on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs


REFERENCES:

niish: "The Cosmic Salon (podcast)" https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-n5fyu-21289461

Stephen King: "Doctor Sleep" https://tinyurl.com/zd5ez8n4

Ira Levin: "The Stepford Wives" https://tinyurl.com/kysr95py

Philip Pullman: "His Dark Materials" https://tinyurl.com/euspauah


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

ufomind controlvaccinationastrologydnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
