⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 9th June 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️Engineering units of the Russian Armed Forces have started clearing roads and forest areas of the Svyatye Gory National Park near Svyatogorsk, Yarovaya, Studenok and Sosnovoe of Donetsk People's Republic. Over the past 24 hours, 126 explosive devices of various types, including 54 anti-tank mines, planted by Ukrainian nationalists have been found and destroyed.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missile strike near Novograd-Volynskyi, Zhytomir Region, has destroyed 1 AFU training centre where foreign mercenaries were being retrained and coordinated.



💥In addition, high-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 2 command posts, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near Razdolovka in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 ammunition depot near Paraskovievka in Lugansk People's Republic, and 23 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 18 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 200 nationalists, 5 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 1 warehouse of missile and artillery weapons near Verkhnekamenskoe, Lugansk People's Republic.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Mazanovka, Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️Also, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Slavnoe, Prechistovka, Kudryashovka, Epifanovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Varvarovka, Borovenki in Lugansk People's Republic, Tokmak in Zaporizhzhya Region, Petrovskoe, Suligovka in Kharkov Region, Snegirovka, Aleksandrovka and the Mogyla Kulich barrow in Kherson Region.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been intercepted near Kirovo in Kherson Region, and 2 Smerch rockets have been shot down near Kamenka, Kharkov Region, and Panteleimonovka, Donetsk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 56 command posts, 127 firing positions of AFU artillery, as well as 273 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 300 nationalists, 7 armoured vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 12 field artillery guns and mortars, 24 special vehicles, 1 fuel storage facility for military equipment near Kobzartsy in Nikolaev Region, and 1 crossing of Seversky Donets River near Protopopovka.



📊In total, 193 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,163 unmanned aerial vehicles, 336 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,834 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,512 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia