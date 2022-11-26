Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thanksgiving Resistance Chicks With Scott Kesterson Nov 2022
89 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published Saturday |
Shop now


Resistance Chicks are interviewed by Scott Kesterson for Thanksgiving and the Resistance Chicks Interviewed Scott Kesterson. Mutual Conversation focused on providing for ourselves off the land God has given us. We Gives thanks not when We buy everything from Corporations we give thanks when our very lives on dependent on God to support us, work with us. As we clear the land, we build our houses, barns, we, like our forefathers raise animals, crow crops. By the Very Word of God. Living Free Independent lives. #ThanksgivingEve#ProtectTheLittleOnes

#BannerOfChrist

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV

BIRCH GOLD Infokit:

>>>Text BARDS to 989898

My Patriot Supply get 20% off by going to: PrepareWithBards.com

iTargetPro promo code BARDS: https://itargetpro.com

MYPillow promo code: BARDS

Go to https://www.mypillow.com/bards and use the promo code BARDS or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.

MYCoffee promo code BARDS: https://mystore.com/mycoffee

Xpedition Coffee: A coffee for whole body health.

>>> https://xpeditioncoffee.com

BardsFM Flags: https://bardsfm.com/shop/black-flag/

Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS

>>> https://thefoundersbible.com/#ordernow

DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content

Address:

Xpedition Cafe, LLC

780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133

Roseburg, OR 97471

Keywords
godthe biblehomesteadingchickenspigseconomyindependencecowshorsesself sufficiencyresistance chicksthanksgivinggold and silver coinsscott kestersondependency on godliving free

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket