Walking With God…| Unrestricted Truths

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Is our path with God? How did Jesus know?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Robert Craft and James Grundvig discuss astrodynamics, as well as time-place positioning. Furthermore, Robert speaks about Jesus and his walk with God.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-153/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!