Walking With God…| Unrestricted Truths

Is our path with God? How did Jesus know?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Robert Craft and James Grundvig discuss astrodynamics, as well as time-place positioning. Furthermore, Robert speaks about Jesus and his walk with God.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:

https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-153/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!