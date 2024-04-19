BREAKING THROUGH: SHANNON JOY

Journalist and show host, Shannon Joy, made waves in 2021 when she was arrested at her child’s school board meeting in Rochester, NY for “improper masking”. Hear how she went from local activist to a freedom fighting podcast sensation in an ocean of deceptive mainstream news.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.