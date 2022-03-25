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A Convo With Nick Searcy & Ukraine's PR War - The Daily Mojo
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March 25, 2022
Day 740 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
An action-filled Friday edition includes our discussion on Biden's latest international gaffe - claiming sanctions were never intended to deter Putin - even though the White House has been telling us for weeks that the sanctions were intended to deter Putin. Hmmm. The Supreme Court refuses so far to comment on Clarence Thomas's condition since last Sunday, while the SCOTUS nominee refuses to answer basic questions. It's Amerika 2022.
Peter Serefine, host of the Liberty Lighthouse, heard each week on MoJo50, joins the guys to talk about the life of a mail carrier. He also discusses liberty, and the Postal Service bill recently passed by Congress and what effect it will have on the USPS going forward.
Links:
https://www.mojo50.com/post/liberty-lighthouse
https://mobile.twitter.com/ConstablePeterS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-7wb6Gdj7RsC0LXmsapjUw
International Fil & Television Star, Producer, Director, and all-around Good Guy - Nick Searcy joins the program to talk about his movies, his stand-up comedy, and what it's like being conservative in a very liberal industry.
Links:
Capitol Punishment Movie: https://givemelibertynow.org/mojo50
Locals Channel: https://nicksearcy.locals.com/post/49124/hello-fans-and-friends-and-welcome-to-the-nick-searcy-page-on-locals-com-here-you-can-engage-with
http://www.nicksearcy.com/
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Day 740 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
An action-filled Friday edition includes our discussion on Biden's latest international gaffe - claiming sanctions were never intended to deter Putin - even though the White House has been telling us for weeks that the sanctions were intended to deter Putin. Hmmm. The Supreme Court refuses so far to comment on Clarence Thomas's condition since last Sunday, while the SCOTUS nominee refuses to answer basic questions. It's Amerika 2022.
Peter Serefine, host of the Liberty Lighthouse, heard each week on MoJo50, joins the guys to talk about the life of a mail carrier. He also discusses liberty, and the Postal Service bill recently passed by Congress and what effect it will have on the USPS going forward.
Links:
https://www.mojo50.com/post/liberty-lighthouse
https://mobile.twitter.com/ConstablePeterS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-7wb6Gdj7RsC0LXmsapjUw
International Fil & Television Star, Producer, Director, and all-around Good Guy - Nick Searcy joins the program to talk about his movies, his stand-up comedy, and what it's like being conservative in a very liberal industry.
Links:
Capitol Punishment Movie: https://givemelibertynow.org/mojo50
Locals Channel: https://nicksearcy.locals.com/post/49124/hello-fans-and-friends-and-welcome-to-the-nick-searcy-page-on-locals-com-here-you-can-engage-with
http://www.nicksearcy.com/
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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