[Streamed live on September 14, 2022] CuttingEdge: RIP IT A New One

CuttingEdge, TruthRadioShow & Visual Disturbance welcomes you to Bagging, Boarding & Chatting on the rip it Wednesday show. Join us for the live stream chat as we cover what’s trending this week.



Thank you all for being here with us tonight. Take a second and check out the links below.

Thank you all for being here Tonight please check out our network https://www.nystv.org .

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

Your hitting the RUMBLE Button helps the CuttingEdge overcome the recommendation deck also known as the dreadful AI Algorithm

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com