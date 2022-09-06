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https://gnews.org/post/p1ho512ff
09/04/2022 Spotlight on China: Protests in many communities in Panlong City, Wuhan, demanding a lifting of the lockdown, were suppressed by the police. Some residents were hurt when police wielded batons and some in the crowd were arrested