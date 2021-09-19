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Professor Christian Perronne Interview Part 4
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10 views • September 19, 2021
Covexit News and Analysis
17 Sep 2020 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChsuq2uAwfsUK707FocaT8Q
In this 4th and last part of our landmark interview with Professor Christian Perronne, we touch upon the following topics:
- The politicization of medicine
- Why this considerable controversy around hydroxychloroquine?
- Will HCQ be prescribed again in France for COVID-19, in hospitals or by GPs?
- The death toll attributable to the prohibition of early treatments
- The response to Dr Perronne’s book “Is there a mistake they did not make?”
- The role of the media
17 Sep 2020 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChsuq2uAwfsUK707FocaT8Q
In this 4th and last part of our landmark interview with Professor Christian Perronne, we touch upon the following topics:
- The politicization of medicine
- Why this considerable controversy around hydroxychloroquine?
- Will HCQ be prescribed again in France for COVID-19, in hospitals or by GPs?
- The death toll attributable to the prohibition of early treatments
- The response to Dr Perronne’s book “Is there a mistake they did not make?”
- The role of the media
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