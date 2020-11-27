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Conversation with a WOKE Person - Single Parents + Black Crime Statistics
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13 views • November 27, 2020
Trying to discuss anything with a work person is a losing proposition. It's impossible to say anything without them being offended, it gives the meaning in life. Today we discussed everything from Larry Bird vs Michael Jordan, single parent families vs two parent families, to FBI crime statistics regarding black murders.
Enjoy the satire.
#woke #sjwlogic #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Enjoy the satire.
#woke #sjwlogic #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicswokeus politicssjwenlightenmentoutragefbi crime statisticswoke conversationconversation with woke personlarry bird versus michael jordanblack crime statisticssjw logicconversing with an sjwtaking offensesjw takes offensesingle parent familiesto parent familiessingle versus two parent familiesblack murder ratemurders in the united statesfake outrage
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