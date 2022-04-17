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Dr. Malone Lays Out Why Globalists Are The Threat To Humanity
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42 views • April 17, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone gives an update one-on-one with Kristi Leigh. Hear what he has to say about his fight against the globalists, the latest hit-piece, accusations that he himself is an operative, Elon Musk's motives with Twitter, and the Dr. Ardis Covid origins hypothesis. Check out "Headwinds 2" on Epoch Times!
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