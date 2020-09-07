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Nelle Maxey on the problems of Covid-19 Data
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78 views • September 07, 2020
Nelle Maxey discusses her Covid Report on a May 30, 2020 Zoom call with VCC Director Cheryl Yakem. Nelle is a former board member of VCC and she continues to volunteer her skills to Vaccine Choice Canada. She has researched and written a number of reports for VCC including the Vaccine Safety Report series and the 2019 Measles in Canada report.
Read her Covid Report here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/about-vaccines/reports/the-covid-report-by-nelle-maxey/
Read about our COVID-19 legal challenge here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Read her Covid Report here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/about-vaccines/reports/the-covid-report-by-nelle-maxey/
Read about our COVID-19 legal challenge here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
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