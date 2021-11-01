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Fauci's Biowarfare Titanic Is Sinking
Biden Crosses The Rubicon And Comes For Our Children
Citizen Journalist Secretly Films 20 Year Pfizer Contractor on Covid Vax "Skeptical of the Science"
Chicago Police Strike Back Against Vaccine Mandate
Pentagon Illegally Targeting Americans With Secret Weapon Warns High Level Whistleblower
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann: AZ Attorney General Brnovich – “He Has Opened Up A Formal Investigation. He’s Gonna Hold People Accountable For Breaking The Law”
BREAKING: Wisconsin Senate Finally Decides to Request Investigation into 2020 Election – Will They Finally Look Into Milwaukee?
BREAKING: Project Veritas: Senior Advisor Reveals NJ Governor Murphy to Impose State-Wide Covid Vaccine Mandate AFTER Re-Election
BREAKING: Fulton County Georgia Ordered More Than One Million Absentee Ballots from Printer Days Before the 2020 Election Knowing There Was No Time to Mail Them Out – Why?
The CDC Is Lying To The World About Covid-19 Vaccine Safety – They Are Killing 15 People For Every 1 Life They Claim To Save
Analysis Of VAERS Data: 5,427% Increase In Deaths Following COVID Shots Compared To ALL Vaccines The Past 10 Years
“Let Us Work!” Chicago Police Rally Against Lightfoot’s Vaccine Mandate
Rand Paul: Fauci Will Never Stop Lying; Fire Him Now
AZ Audit – U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar: “There Was Fraud Here – We Need To Demand That The Attorney General Indict”
WINNING: Florida Now Has the LOWEST Rate of New Covid Cases Per Capita in The Nation – State Has Remained Open With No Mandates, No Masks, and Almost No Restrictions
REPORT: Could Wisconsin Be The FIRST State To DECERTIFY The Fraudulent 2020 Election After Yesterday’s Explosive Report?
The Invasion of Taiwan is the Crisis for the Great Reset
Dr. Zev Zelenko Drops The Ultimate Red Pill
EMERGENCY REPORT: Nano Particles to Contaminate Entire Food Supply Under Guise of Food Safety
“THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERING 450,000 PAYMENTS TO FAMILIES SEPARATED AT THE BORDER UNDER TRUMP"
Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=617cbd17a2739126eece79ae
https://banned.video/watch?id=617dfcf5464d3428836492ef
https://banned.video/watch?id=617727c8cc8efe152d74fee3
https://banned.video/watch?id=61771678cc8efe152d711602
https://banned.video/watch?id=617705f8b873e813dbe04683
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/audio-arizona-senate-president-karen-fann-az-attorney-general-brnovich-opened-formal-investigation-gonna-hold-people-accountable-breaking-law/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-wisconsin-senate-finally-decides-request-investigation-2020-election-will-finally-look-milwaukee/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-project-veritas-senior-advisor-reveals-nj-governor-murphy-impose-state-wide-covid-vaccine-mandate-re-election-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-fulton-county-georgia-ordered-one-million-absentee-ballots-printer-days-2020-election-knowing-no-time-mail/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/cdc-lying-about-covid-19-vaccine-safety.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/vaers-5427-percent-increase-in-deaths-following-covid-shots.html
https://thenewamerican.com/let-us-work-chicago-police-rally-against-lightfoots-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rand-paul-fauci-will-never-stop-lying-fire-him-now
https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1452277591939878916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1452278942853967896%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Frand-paul-fauci-will-never-stop-lying-fire-him-now
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/video-az-audit-u-s-congressman-paul-gosar-fraud-need-demand-attorney-general-indict/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/winning-florida-now-lowest-rate-new-covid-cases-per-capita-nation-state-remained-open-no-mandates-no-masks-almost-no-restrictions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-wisconsin-first-state-decertify-fraudulent-2020-election-yesterdays-explosive-report/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6179752322876e1b886cd761
https://banned.video/watch?id=6179fa752d98071f2fbdcb09
https://banned.video/watch?id=617c5ef424b5d9235e23c3c2
https://banned.video/watch?id=617c2f8b01a85922d64117ee
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