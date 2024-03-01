Create New Account
STOP PAYING YOUR TAXES and Keep Your Money In Your Own Pocket - The Kevin J Johnston Show
KevinJJohnston
It is tax season in Canada and the United States. Since Canadians spend almost 63% of all their income on taxes, we're going to talk to you about how to beat that system.

THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - Thursday, February 29th AT 9:00 P.M. EST

LIVE ON

www.freedomreport.ca

AND LIVE ON

www.KevinJJohnston.com

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden have both proven to us that they will print money whenever they want and simply give it away to countries that don't deserve it. if our leaders can just print money whenever they wish, why do they need our money? it's time to go to war with these taxing institutions. here's how!

