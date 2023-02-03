Create New Account
2 CHINESE SPY BALLOONS OVER USA & CANADA?*TARGETING ICBM FIELDS?*WW3 BRINGS ABOUT THE GREAT RESET*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Published Yesterday |

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! Merkaba Seen By Pilots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXvHzgqGULs&t=17s https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mysterious-drones-swarm-over-colorado-nebraska-unleashes-origin-theories-n1108941 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12273672/drone-swarms-flew-arizona-nuclear-reactor-remain-mystery/ https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1621294430081761280 https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/norway-finds-rare-earth-metals-could-make-europe-less-dependent-china https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/high-altitude-chinese-spy-balloon-tracked-montana-airspace-near-icbm-fields https://imgur.com/a/u2VPbiy https://apnews.com/article/politics-antony-blinken-china-314302278a5f05bdc2df146ed5b35ec6 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/02/pentagon-chinese-spy-balloon https://www.rt.com/news/570905-china-us-baloon-canada/ https://www.barrons.com/news/canada-says-potential-second-incident-linked-to-spy-balloon-01675402508 https://www.rt.com/business/570742-central-bank-gold-buying-soars/ https://money.yahoo.com/top-russian-official-teases-next-192835625.html https://www.zerohedge.com/military/ukraine-claims-russia-mustering-500000-troops-borders-new-major-offensive https://southfront.org/general-atomics-offers-to-sell-ukraine-two-reaper-drones-for-one-dollar/ https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1620854494668914718 https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1621170914154127365 https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1621514058351673351 https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/record-285000-illinois-residents-saw-power-shut-offs-due-non-payment-2022 https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1620746760279805952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1621116581437923330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/north-korea-threatens-overwhelming-nuclear-force-in-response-to-us-military-exercises/ar-AA172vqS https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1621511701836476418 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1621365996169609217

Keywords
russiavaccinechinawarww3invasionnuclearnukeplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovidchinese balloon

