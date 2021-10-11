EP 2640-8AM TRUMP: "The Insurrection Took Place On November 3rd"   

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Former President Donald Trump says he’s not concerned by the prospect of his former advisers testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Lawmakers, Trump argued, should instead investigate the “insurrection” that changed last year’s election rules and committee chairman Bennie Thompson’s ties to a black separatist group whose members killed cops decades ago.
Trump told Just the News that he questions why his lawyers want him to invoke executive privilege to block testimony and documents from going to Thompson’s committee.
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