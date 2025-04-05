BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Shaking Has Begun
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
59 views • 4 weeks ago

The Equality Act is all the rage in Congress, but the irony is that it has nothing to do with equality and everything to do with normalizing homosexuality. The COVID-19 vaccines being introduced contain mRNA, which injects molecules of synthetic genetic material from non-human sources into your cells.

No one knows if these new types of vaccines will cause cancer, seizures, heart disease, allergies, and autoimmune diseases as seen with other vaccines. There is also a push to have church members tested each week for the coronavirus. It’s amazing the amount of control the federal and state governments’ wants to exert on churches and the fear being projected.

Finally, many believers in Christ are wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine could be the Mark of the Beast. Pastor John explains how the vaccine cannot store personal data, interact with a reading device, or grant access to a world economic system and transfer money from a personal account to a merchant. It is not a mark of loyalty and does not fit the parameters specified in the Bible.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1797.pdf

RLJ-1797 -- FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


