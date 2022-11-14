The Way That Seems Right To A Man: SELF DECEPTION

This video length is 22:14 long but it shows up as 0.00 so you would have to forget that deterrant and click on it to watch it.... the devil is very busy..

Mandatory does not mean we have no choice. God created us with a freedom of choice. Anyone that tries to control that is trying to be Lord in and of our lives; essentially trying to separate us from God. Daniel was mandated by law to stop worshipping God for 30 days. He still had freedom of choice.





Proverbs 14:12 KJV

“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”





We will not be justified in God's eyes by saying we had no choice to do it because it was the law mandated and everyone was doing it even believers of God/Jesus.





