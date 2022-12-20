Maria Zakharova - "A Year Ago, NATO" Did Not Accept Russia's Proposal to Guarantee its Security!! - ENG SUBS - RU Foreign Ministry, DEC 17, 2022

“Given the current state of the European Union, it became clear why the gynecologist was made the President of the European Commission" Apply cold water to that burn!!! - MZ

I'm sharing this video from 'Russian News' on YouTube. with description.

Exactly a year ago, Russia put forward proposals to conclude agreements with the US and NATO on security guarantees for Russia! What then did the West? On this channel you can watch the English dubbed version of this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1kkA... The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, at a regular briefing, spoke about how exactly a year ago Russia invited the United States and NATO to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss security guarantees for Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine.


