Rey Of De Rats 2011 - Promo

Inspirado en el mítico King of the Road de Thrasher, llega a Galicia Rey of de Rats. Seis equipos dándolo todo y cumpliendo más de 60 pruebas diferentes dejándose la piel y echándose unas risas.
Premiere del vídeo, entrega de premios y muchas sorpresas y regalos.
El 9 de Diciembre a las 20:00 en
Soundkilla Club, Pasadizo de Orzán, A Coruña.
Trás la... premiere habrá fiesta y sesión de Raggae, Dubstep, Jungle y Dancehall con DAVEAT 09, MR.ISHY y EU-G SOUND.
Con la ayuda colaboración de :
· Vazva
· New Wave
· Pure Surfing
· Katatomba Tatuaxe e Pirsin
· Lenta Company
· Asociacion Coruñesa de Skaters
