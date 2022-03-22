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Foreign Volunteers Blamed For Missile Strike That Killed 35 at Ukrainian Training Facility
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161 views • March 22, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what’s really happening to ‘foreign volunteers’ who sign up to fight in Ukraine.
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/foreign-volunteers-blamed-for-missile-strike-that-killed-35-at-ukrainian-training-facility/
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/foreign-volunteers-blamed-for-missile-strike-that-killed-35-at-ukrainian-training-facility/
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
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