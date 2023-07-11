Government is God's Minister Treasury Establishes Sovereignty

Read Along: Government is God's Minister Treasury Establishes Sovereigntyhttps://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/07/july-2023-stargazers-brilliant-month.html
The Pretend Government, not recognized by those who are true leaders. Like the DOD who brought in a new game. Poisoning people mentally, in reality, and emotionally, murdering people in hospitals, Like gambling, new card game, like blackjack, poker, and new counterfeit money. The Bluff is "You can not live without "It" The fiat currency, digital, electricity, gasoline, synthetic nitrogen, telephones, everything they have patented, incorporated, discovered. You can not live without their leadership. The truth is the opposite.
Everything listed is killing people. You can not live with these things. Jesus destroyed these men, destroyed their master. Destroy Satan and took the keys of power, the keys of the kingdom from Satan. They have to ***"BLUFF"*** People out of leadership of their own lives. .. Jesus destroyed these men, destroyed their master. Destroy Satan. Jesus took the keys of power, the keys of the kingdom, leadership, and government it is in your mind. Your soul. Jesus took everything From Satan.
Thumbnail music:
Mark Knight
Beat: Searching For Some Truth
Album: Chill
Performed by: CMD
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.