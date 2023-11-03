Create New Account
Palestinian reporter killed in bombing of Gaza
The Prisoner
Amid the ongoing fires and explosions in the region, Palestinian correspondent Muhammad Abu Hatab has been killed in a bombing in Khan Yunis. RT spoke with local journalist Mansour Shouman about the deadly event.

Mirrored - RT

journalistgazapalestiniankilledmuhammad abu hatab

