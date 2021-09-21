© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Five in Ten 9/21/21: Border Crisis Explodes
Follow
1
Share
Report
171 views • September 21, 2021
More than 15,000 illegal migrants have crossed the border at Del Rio, Texas, many of them reportedly Haitians who walked from Chile. The corporate media has yet to ask how more than 10,000 people traveled from Haiti to Chile to Texas, who’s helped them, and why.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Border crisis explodes at Del Rio; 4) Biden administration takes over allocation and distribution of monoclonal antibody drugs; 3) Office of Inspector General asked to investigate FDA’s fast-track approval process; 2) Supreme Court sets date to hear landmark abortion case; 1) AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress designer owes thousands in property and income taxes.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Border crisis explodes at Del Rio; 4) Biden administration takes over allocation and distribution of monoclonal antibody drugs; 3) Office of Inspector General asked to investigate FDA’s fast-track approval process; 2) Supreme Court sets date to hear landmark abortion case; 1) AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress designer owes thousands in property and income taxes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.