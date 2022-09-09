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iAi - Integral Artificial Intelligence - Extended Intelligence
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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iAi - Integral Artificial Intelligence - Extended Intelligence Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho


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Aquarius Rising is a book exploring the Astro-theological foundations of current monotheistic religion. In particular, it examines the astrological foundations of both Christianity and Judaism. Many stories, parables, and festivals are explained astrologically. It has forty-two chapters. The number 42 in contemporary culture references “the meaning of life, the universe and everything.”


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