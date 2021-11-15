© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PEOPLE ARE FULL OF CRAP! I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR MY KIDS?
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • November 15, 2021
People Are Full Of CRAP! I would do anything for my KIDS? The road to the beast system time of Baal / Molech / Moloch depopulation is upon the earth CHECK THE LIST OF COUNTRIES https://brandnewtube.com/v/JaWi4o
They wish to turn you who survive into a transhuman Connecting The HUMAN GOYIM To The MACHINE Transhumanism Is HERE https://brandnewtube.com/v/n3fH7F
Then you will own nothing an be HAPPY: MOCKING THE PUBLIC !!! AND SPEAKING THE TRUTH SAME TIME A terrifying coalition of big business and big tech are so confidant and brazen they are promising the public “you will own nothing, and you will be happy” in an advertising campaign for a global reset, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean. - THEY MAKING A MOCKERY OUT OF YOU !!! LEVEL UP https://brandnewtube.com/v/1FTQjQ
They wish to turn you who survive into a transhuman Connecting The HUMAN GOYIM To The MACHINE Transhumanism Is HERE https://brandnewtube.com/v/n3fH7F
Then you will own nothing an be HAPPY: MOCKING THE PUBLIC !!! AND SPEAKING THE TRUTH SAME TIME A terrifying coalition of big business and big tech are so confidant and brazen they are promising the public “you will own nothing, and you will be happy” in an advertising campaign for a global reset, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean. - THEY MAKING A MOCKERY OUT OF YOU !!! LEVEL UP https://brandnewtube.com/v/1FTQjQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.