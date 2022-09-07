China’s pandemic drones are back

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i7l4b7e
09/06/2022 Spotlight on China: China is in the midst of its broadest COVID outbreak yet, holding fast to its stringent zero-Covid response. The government employs drones to monitor residents in some cities across China