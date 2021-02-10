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(Video 61) A Tale of 2 Januarys (the Sars Covid 19 'virus' exposed) COVID means 'Certiicate of Vaccination IDentification' (& PCR Tests do not work says Inventor see in description box)
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54 views • February 10, 2021
Also on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsVfvCtumf4&;feature=emb_title
Jan 2015 (& Jan 2018) Jan 2021 ....no change and identical deaths ?
(PCR Tests do not work says the Inventor) WHEN THE INVENTOR OF ANY PRODUCT TELLS YOU HOW HIS INVENTION IS SUPPOSED TO BE USED, U SHOULD LISTEN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jlcKZLMsvPJg/
Jan 2015 (& Jan 2018) Jan 2021 ....no change and identical deaths ?
(PCR Tests do not work says the Inventor) WHEN THE INVENTOR OF ANY PRODUCT TELLS YOU HOW HIS INVENTION IS SUPPOSED TO BE USED, U SHOULD LISTEN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jlcKZLMsvPJg/
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