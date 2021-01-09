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The Church & Taxes - Ep. 6 - The Smith Of Liberty
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50 views • January 09, 2021
There are two things certain in life--death and taxes! Join us in Episode 6 as we breakdown the significance of taxes in a constitutional republic and its relationship to the local church. Has our government gone too far? Is the American government too big for its britches? Please like, subscribe and share liberty.
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