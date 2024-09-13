🔴 The Truth About Covid-19 Shots

People everywhere were told they were Safe & Effective .. they never were

People everywhere were told our DNA would be safe .. it never was

People everywhere were denied the Truth

Narrated by Maryanne Demasi PhD

Former presenter with the ABC science show Catalyst





🔴 Prawda o zastrzykach Covid-19

Ludziom na całym świecie mówiono, że są bezpieczne i skuteczne... nigdy nie były.

Ludziom na całym świecie powiedziano, że nasze DNA będzie bezpieczne... nigdy nie było.

Ludziom na całym świecie odmówiono prawdy

Narracja: dr Maryanne Demasi

Była prezenterka programu naukowego ABC Catalyst





https://www.thegmocase.info/