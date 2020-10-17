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DON LEMON FEELS SORRY FOR CHILD MOLESTERS
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573 views • October 17, 2020
Don Lemon feels sorry for convicted Child Molesters
In this stomach turning CNN video, host Don Lemon says he feels sorry for Child Molesters.
This video is beyond creepy.
You have to see the liberal plan. They are normalizing Pedophilia. The message here is - don’t hate child molesters, feel sorry for them.
FYI : Don Lemon makes 3 million dollars a year from CNN producing this evil garbage.
In this stomach turning CNN video, host Don Lemon says he feels sorry for Child Molesters.
This video is beyond creepy.
You have to see the liberal plan. They are normalizing Pedophilia. The message here is - don’t hate child molesters, feel sorry for them.
FYI : Don Lemon makes 3 million dollars a year from CNN producing this evil garbage.
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