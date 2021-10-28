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Dr. Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD: Pfizer Vaccine Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
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162 views • October 28, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD has tested five vials of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the findings of the medical community.
He begins this video by listing the enormous amount of confusing misinformation that we’ve been subjected to over the past 22 months.
He begins this video by listing the enormous amount of confusing misinformation that we’ve been subjected to over the past 22 months.
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