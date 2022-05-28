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Matt Gaetz Blocks Vax Damage Evidence Air Force Captain Pleads For Military Mercy
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1546 views • May 28, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Department of Defense is destroying the LIVES of our men and women in uniform. Former United States Air Force Captain, Jordan Karr, was forced to resign from her position just 3 WEEKS ago due to unlawful clot-shot mandates! She is already in a legal battle with the Department of Defense, and she needs all of the exposure she can get!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16ctsg-matt-gaetz-blocks-vax-damage-evidence-air-force-captain-pleads-for-military.html
The Department of Defense is destroying the LIVES of our men and women in uniform. Former United States Air Force Captain, Jordan Karr, was forced to resign from her position just 3 WEEKS ago due to unlawful clot-shot mandates! She is already in a legal battle with the Department of Defense, and she needs all of the exposure she can get!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16ctsg-matt-gaetz-blocks-vax-damage-evidence-air-force-captain-pleads-for-military.html
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