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Christmas Cosomology 12-19-21
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10 views • December 18, 2021
Christ Life Center live in person teachings
Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Email: [email protected]
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
Content from Bible Project www.bibeproject.com
Music from www.vimeo.com
Music and pictures from www.pixabay.com
Music and pictures from www.stock.adobe.com
Music and videos from www.sermoncentral.com
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Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Email: [email protected]
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
Content from Bible Project www.bibeproject.com
Music from www.vimeo.com
Music and pictures from www.pixabay.com
Music and pictures from www.stock.adobe.com
Music and videos from www.sermoncentral.com
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
http://www.drrickpatterson.com
https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
https://www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte...
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