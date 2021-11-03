BEST DR. BRYAN ARDIS INTERVIEW EVER!

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Hear the most up to date information about COVID with Dr. Bryan Ardis. Early treatment, what to do if you do end up going to the hospital, how to protect yourself and loved ones, as well as Dr. Ardis's latest projects!
www.TheDrArdisShow.com