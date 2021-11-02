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Satan is manufacturing huge kaijus. Warn the humans now, dumb fake pastors & fake Christian hordes!
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73 views • November 02, 2021
Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel fake aliens are also manufacturing these kaiju gigantic monsters in their factories. It is not only opening the abyss to bring back the titans of Noah’s days Atlantis or opening the breach to the Anteverse, but they are actually creating anew thousands of these kaiju, again also, which double the trouble. Why are these defenders of earth, and protectors of the human homo-sapiens specie, and restrainers of the AntiChrist spirit, and salt that preserves God’s righteousness, and the light that exposes Satan Lucifer’s dark evil activities, completely silent and consigning the human race to destruction without warning them? What is wrong with these donation-loving reputation-protecting selfish-egoist blind-shepherds fake-Christian pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels? They know already by the Holy Spirit what Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO and the Monarch Solutions company are doing. God already warned them through his real Christians, who are preaching every day without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and receiving horrific persecutions every day. The blood of millions of people will be on their hands, who are fake shepherds and fake “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. Speak the 100% truth of God by the Holy Spirit, and mobilize God’s spiritual army to restrain the evil, so that all your church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and bosses and coworkers and friends will leave you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and everyone will frantically come to try to kill you and your family, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Instead of spending time preaching your Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” and rebelling against women’s head coverings, spend your time warning everyone about the kaiju army under construction. If you are what the Bible calls the “fake watchman on the wall,” then you will be responsible for the death of millions of people, because you remained silent, and you did not warn the entire 7 billion humans on earth, and condoned what the devil is doing by your silence. You will be a cowardly traitor practicing Satan Lucifer’s fake Christianity religion. If your fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and poisoned by Mossad sarin nerve gas through your vents, and all your incomes cut off, and demons attacking you all day every day, and getting attacked by witchcraft and psychic attacks, and all your families getting slaughtered, and your children getting kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS on false charges to be lesbian raped and tortured and sacrifice and eaten and their leftover human meat thrown into the supermarket and restaurant food, is greater than Jesus’ self-sacrificial love for the total strangers genetically-unrelated human populace and Jesus’ self-sacrificial love for all the millions of religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves, then you do not have the love of God in you nor his Holy Spirit discernment. Warn the people now. Stop worrying about your loss of church donations and loss of church memberships and loss of pastor’s reputation and ridicule and CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassin teams that will come to try to kill you.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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