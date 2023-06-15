Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saboteurs Burned NATO Equipment In Latvia – Reports
235 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

While military equipment of NATO countries is burning in Ukrainian steppes, unknown gunmen reportedly set fire to a military fuel tanker in Latvia. The incident took place on June 14 in the town of Salaspils located 18 kilometers from the capital of the country Riga. 

Military equipment was transported on a truck trailer when it caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, two explosions were heard before the fire.

A representative of the Latvian Defense Ministry claimed that the tanker was traveling from Finland, where the NATO exercises were held, and was heading to Lithuania.

Source : South Front

Keywords
burntlatvianato equipment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket