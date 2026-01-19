The TRUTH behind the Secret Space Program and Alien Recovery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, filmmaker Darcy Weir joins me to unpack his latest documentary diving into the “secret space program” world—black budgets, buried history, whistleblower claims, and the big question: if any of this is real, why are we only hearing about it now?
Dark Alliance: The Next Generation
