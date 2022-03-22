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How Do You Know What to Think When You're Being Lied to?
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64 views • March 22, 2022
The world is awakening to the fact that the government is lying about Covid 19 and its so-called vaccine. The elephant in the room is the conflict of interest and greed of the government and the deep state behind it that are trying to destroy our health, economics, and freedom. It is possible to defeat these psychopaths who are trying to hoodwink us!
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