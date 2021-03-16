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A young woman in Sabadell, Spain is tased after trying to bring her mother to a psychologist’s appointment.
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51 views • March 16, 2021
16/3/21 20:02hrs NPAS G-POLA? gang stalking terrorist unsafe fly my home report 7351. 22:16HRS G-POLA? NPAS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 7353.
WINTON KEENAN POLICE'S HIMSELF AND NEVER FINDS WRONG DOING
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/secret-misconduct-records-of-83-000-new-york-cops-were-made-public-over-the-objection-of-police-unions/ar-BB1eKhmv?ocid=msedgdhp
https://www.brighteon.com/49f84403-94bd-4a82-9ba8-6a1ab1a8bfba
bitchute closed me down
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
NPAS INTIMIDATORS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
NORTHUMBRIA POLCE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
WINTON KEENAN POLICE'S HIMSELF AND NEVER FINDS WRONG DOING
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/secret-misconduct-records-of-83-000-new-york-cops-were-made-public-over-the-objection-of-police-unions/ar-BB1eKhmv?ocid=msedgdhp
https://www.brighteon.com/49f84403-94bd-4a82-9ba8-6a1ab1a8bfba
bitchute closed me down
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
NPAS INTIMIDATORS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
NORTHUMBRIA POLCE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
Keywords
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