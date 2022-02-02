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Steve Franssen || On The Toxicity of WigNats
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20 views • February 02, 2022
Clip from Steve's Telegram Radio Show, broadcasted on 1st of february 2022 on
https://t.me/stevenfranssen
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Steve Franssen:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/franssen
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️Buy Steve Franssen's Books here: https://www.bookdepository.com/author/Steven-Franssen
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
https://t.me/stevenfranssen
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Steve Franssen:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/franssen
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️Buy Steve Franssen's Books here: https://www.bookdepository.com/author/Steven-Franssen
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
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