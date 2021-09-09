The full Chase scene from Niagara (1953)

In the early 1950s, where Ontario and New York met, Rose Loomis got herself into trouble. This nasty woman was stuck in an unhappy marriage and cooked up a scheme to get rid of her husband George. Dragging him to Niagara Falls, she attempts to dispose of George with her back-door man, Patrick. But the plot goes upside down, and Patrick ends up drowned in the Niagara River. And thanks to a witness, the cops have figured out that the dead man was part of a murder conspiracy.

Aware that the jig is up, Rose knows that John Law is the least of her problems.

Clad in a short pencil dress and matching high heel sandals that were as black as her heart, this blond hottie discovers that the police are hot on her trail. So much so, they have set up checkpoints along every exit out of the country. But a helpful cabby informs her of a footpath that can get her back into the USA.

Believing she’s home free, Rose arrives at that footpath only to discover the would-be victim of her scheming. Informed about this footpath, George knew this was Rose’s only means of escape, and thus he was waiting for her. With horror splashed across her face, this hot blond knew that her husband would not be kind to her. Making a run for it, Rose enters a bell tower with her husband and hot pursuit. Thinking she might be better off in the hands of the police, Rose attempts to call them on a payphone.

But George’s arrival fills her with so much fright that she flees again before making a connection. She first tries to escape in an elevator, but as George closes in on her, she immediately heads up the tower’s main staircase. As she frantically runs up the stairs, the only thing Rose can hear is the loud clicking of her heels; and the steady footsteps of her angry husband.

But what Rose and George don’t realize is that it’s closing time at this spire, and the few people who work here have already left for today, leaving the two of them alone and together. Reaching the top of the tower, the pretty blond comes to the awful realization that her luck may have finally run out.

Hearing George’s footsteps coming up the last flight of stairs, Rose ducks into the belfry. Finding the room spartan, except for the constellation of bells hovering above her, the pretty blond knows she is trapped. Shutting the door, Rose used all her strength to keep her angry husband from getting to her, but it was no good. With no hope of escape from her husband’s wrath, the gorgeous blonde lady meets her doom. If only Rose had hired a divorce attorney, her situation would have turned out so much better.