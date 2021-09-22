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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1194 - Nancy Kenneth Starnes - Holmes pleads guilty
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21 views • September 22, 2021
Mitchell kicked in the door of the home that Nancy shared with her son Kenneth, then entered with Holmes. Mitchell shot Kenneth, then shot him again after he fell to the floor. Nancy, who was disabled and used a walker, called out to her son. Mitchell walked into her room, then shot her multiple times, before the pair burglarized the home and stole their vehicles.
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