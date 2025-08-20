© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 AIPAC ‘thrives in dark’: Ex-insider exposes lobby’s secrets
Former AIPAC editor M.J. Rosenberg drops a bombshell about the US’ powerful pro-Israel lobby’s covert inner workings.
✡️ Speaking about his early days at AIPAC, Rosenberg recalls a warning from his then-boss Steve Rosen (later indicted for espionage against the US):
“Never talk about AIPAC’s activities outside the lobby. A lobby is a night flower — it thrives in the dark and shrivels in the sunlight.”
The first rule of Fight Club AIPAC is: You do not talk about AIPAC.
Adding, check how muck money goes to play off our govt for dirty deeds... not dirt cheap.