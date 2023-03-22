Create New Account
Israel; Sea of Galilee being Refilled
Israel is refilling the Sea of Galilee with desalinated water. 

It is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth and the second-lowest lake in the world (after the Dead Sea, in Israel, a saltwater lake)

Israel is the first country to channel desalinated water into a lake (Lake Tiberias or Kinneret). As well the project will also allow the country to fulfill a deal to supply water to Jordan.



