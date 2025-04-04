Volumes - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 277 [2013]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, Volumes, while on tour with Of Mice & Men, Woe Is Me, Texas In July, and Capture The Crown, back in 2013. Volumes is currently supporting their newest single, Sidewinder.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 12, 2013
Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
01:00 Driver's Area
02:19 Middle of the Van
03:29 Back of the Van/Bunks
