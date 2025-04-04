BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Volumes - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 277 [2013]
11 views • 4 weeks ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, Volumes, while on tour with Of Mice & Men, Woe Is Me, Texas In July, and Capture The Crown, back in 2013. Volumes is currently supporting their newest single, Sidewinder.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 12, 2013

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH VOLUMES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/volumesband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/volumesla

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Volumesband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

01:00 Driver's Area

02:19 Middle of the Van

03:29 Back of the Van/Bunks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


volumesdigital tour busbus invadersvolumes digital tour busdigital tour bus volumesvolumes bus invadersbus invaders volumesvolumes tour bustour bus volumesvolumes interviewinterview volumesvolumes bandband volumesvolumes musicmusic volumesraad soudaninick ursichmichael barrgus fariasdiego fariasvolumes progressive metalcorevolumes metalcorevolumes djentvolumes nu-metalprogressive metalcore
00:00Introduction

01:00Driver's Area

02:19Middle of the Van

03:29Back of the Van/Bunks

