Earthquakes and Other Disasters are Heading our Way

End time events:earthquakes, wars, famine...are ratcheting up. Are you prepared?
Link to previous videos on the 70th Week of Daniel:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/yCCgsyukzPY
Part 2: https://youtu.be/Xv4zXVF2DLA
Part 3: https://youtu.be/hj6N9lUDtko
Part 4: https://youtu.be/9ZlWbqcciGc
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
Day of the Lord videos: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e)
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXTuWzPp9Dc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week)
Reason for 70 Years Exile: http://lhim.org/blog/2015/10/25/did-the-babylonian-captivity-really-last-70-years/
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
“The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.