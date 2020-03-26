one world government watch

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65 views • March 26, 2020
Rev 17:12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.
the article:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/26/gordon-brown-calls-for-global-government-to-tackle-coronavirus?CMP=share_btn_fb&fbclid=IwAR1yHWqmolAMLdXLefn1JrpK0xH3zmfT-WCcHD_M1_tATnZtBmfCfs6MDoU
the article:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/26/gordon-brown-calls-for-global-government-to-tackle-coronavirus?CMP=share_btn_fb&fbclid=IwAR1yHWqmolAMLdXLefn1JrpK0xH3zmfT-WCcHD_M1_tATnZtBmfCfs6MDoU
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